The Chevrolet Corvette is as American as hot dogs, baseball and the royal family… wait, that’s not right. The Corvette has been given a British twist, with a new General Motors design centre near Birmingham unveiling this wild concept.

Dubbed an “advanced design study” by the UK-based team, it was reportedly part of a global design project across the GM studios that will see several Corvette concepts revealed in 2025. GM didn’t reveal any further details on the concept, but the creation is striking, with a clear fighter-inspired theme and radical gullwing doors to make it look more like a hypercar.

Out-going GM global design chief, Australian Michael Simcoe, said the Corvette project was designed to give its studios free reign to express themselves on a Chevrolet icon and will include similar projects from its studios in Detroit, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Seoul.

“As part of the Corvette creative study, we asked multiple studios to develop hypercar concepts, which we’ll see more of later this year,” Simcoe explained. “It was important that they all pay homage to Corvette’s historic DNA, but each studio brought their own unique creative interpretation to the project. That is exactly what our advanced design studio network is intended to do – push the envelope, challenge convention and imagine what could be.”

The new studio in Royal Leamington Spa employs more than 30 designers and other staff and is set-up to create both digital and physical clay models and its remit will be focus on future concepts, rather than upcoming production models, as that will be centred in Detroit under the eye of Simcoe’s replacement, Bryan Nesbitt.

“Our advanced design team’s mandate extends well beyond creating production vehicles,” Simcoe said. “While they collaborate within our global design network on production and concept vehicle programs, these teams are primarily tasked with imagining what mobility could look like five, 10, and even 20 years into the future and driving innovation for GM.”