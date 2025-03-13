Most artists paint on canvas, but Reko Rennie’s latest creation used a $500k supercar as his base.
As part of a new sponsorship between the McLaren F1 team and Airwallex, Rennie was commissioned to design a one-of-a-kind McLaren Artura and local Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri was given the task of revealing it to the public.
First Nations artist Rennie has used geometric shapes to create a striking new-look for the Artura. Piastri and Rennie were on-hand in Melbourne to debut the car at an invitation-only Airwallex event last night.
“Unveiling this design in front of a live audience has been incredible,” Rennie said. “As a lover of both art and sport, the crowd reaction affirmed how art and sport can intersect to create something truly unique. At the core, this collaboration is a celebration of innovation, heritage and pushing boundaries, which is what I try to embody in my work, and Airwallex and McLaren represent. I look forward to people seeing it in the flesh this week.”
The Rennie painted Artura will spend the rest of the race weekend on display at Queensbridge Square in Melbourne.
