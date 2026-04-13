Porsche is gearing up for the reveal of “a particularly fun sports car”, teasing online what many expect to be the first 911 GT3 Cabriolet.

Rumours of a convertible 911 GT3 have circulated in recent years, and with the ‘992.2’ generation part way through its production run, it appears now is the time for the cabriolet to break cover.

“Our ambition was to create nothing less than one of the most exhilarating driver’s cars imaginable,” Porsche said while teasing the upcoming reveal.

A teaser image posted by Porsche shows the GT3’s bonnet under a cover, and though there doesn’t appear to be a rear wing, it’s possible the cabriolet will be based on the wingless GT3 Touring.

What are believed to be test prototypes have reportedly been spotted driving on European roads in recent months, though just how Porsche has potentially turned the track-focused 911 GT3 into a still-sharp convertible will be answered on April 15.

It’s not as if the brand doesn’t have experience with making fast convertibles though: the 991.2 generation 911 featured a topless Speedster model, powered by the GT3’s engine.

Likewise, the 718 Cayman debuted a Spyder RS variant late in its production run, giving drivers the track-focused experience while doing away with a roof.

Currently the fastest 911 Cabriolet is the Turbo S, which makes 523kW and 800Nm from its twin-turbo 3.6-litre flat-six engine with Porsche’s own hybrid system, far more than the GT3’s 375kW and 450Nm 4.0-litre engine which remains naturally aspirated.