Ever dreamed of driving a motorsports-level vehicle without breaking the bank? Hyundai has you covered.

Hyundai has unveiled the new i30 Sedan N TCR Edition, a high-performance sedan made for everyday driving that blends technology and motorsports-inspired design elements.

Featured Videos

Drawing from Hyundai’s experience in TCR World Tour, the i30 Sedan N TCR Edition features a carbon swan neck spoiler that adjusts for different aerodynamic settings, 19-inch forged wheels and four-piston brakes aimed at enhancing performance.

READ MORE: Review – Hyundai i30 Sedan N combines practicality and performance

This design also includes race-inspired details such as Alcantara on the steering wheel, special decals, and seats with TCR Edition badging. Inspired by Hyundai’s success on the racetrack and its history of competition, the i30 Sedan N TCR highlights the company’s extensive experience in motorsports.

“Hyundai Motor has incorporated the experience and expertise accumulated in motorsports into i30 Sedan N TCR Edition,” said Joon Park, President of N Brand Management Group. “We will continue to enhance the DNA of Hyundai N, so that N-enthusiasts can experience the thrill of motorsports in their daily lives.”

READ MORE: Review – Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the brand’s ‘Godzilla’ moment

Hyundai’s announcement comes as the company also develops the RN24, a high-performance electric prototype. The RN24 combines the electric powertrain of the Ioniq 5 N with a chassis inspired by rally racing, showcasing Hyundai’s direction for its N performance lineup.

The new model is set to launch in South Korea in December 2024, with global availability expected in 2025. Hyundai Australia has confirmed if the Elantra/i30 Sedan N TCR Edition will make it to local showrooms, but the company has enjoyed success with the car both with customers and Josh Buchan taking the last two TCR Australia championships.