Matt Campbell has officially reached the next level of motor racing success – his own special edition car.

Joining the likes of Peter Brock, Craig Lowndes and Allan Moffat, the Porsche Penske Motorsport star has had a car built in his honour. A unique 911 GTS has been created by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur finished in the iconic ‘Grello’ colour that Campbell’s Mathey EMA Motorsport car carried for his 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour winner.

Grello is the trademark colour of Manthey Racing, an unmissable combination of bright green and yellow, it has been worn on the team’s Nurburgring 24 Hour winners and other racing entries.

For Campbell, winning his second Bathurst 12 Hour in the famous colours is something he considered a career highlight.

“The Bathurst 12-Hour holds a very special place in my heart,” he said. “It’s always a pinch-me moment when I get the opportunity to race in the famous Grello colours. It’s the most recognised GT3 livery in the world.”

For this one-of-a-kind creation, which has been produced to showcase the possibilities of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and its Sonderwunsch (special request) department, with a range of custom options.

Aside from the bespoke colour, the Campbell-spec 911 includes tinted HD-Matrix LED headlights, Motor Sports Decorative Sticker set, yellow ‘Porsche’ logo on the side and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes.

Inside there are 3D-printed racing-style bucket seats with a ‘Carbon Matt’ Interior Package, highlighted by Racing Yellow seatbelts. The final piece of this special creation is a ‘Bathurst’ logo embroidered into the headrests.

Unfortunately for Campbell he doesn’t get to keep the car with his name on it. Instead it will undertake a tour of Porsche dealerships from early October.