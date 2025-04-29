Unveiled late last year, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E is a modern, electric interpretation of the classic R5 Turbo of the 1980s.

While its predecessor was built as a homologation special so Renault could go rallying at the top flight of WRC, the Turbo 3E is an expression of what the French carmaker is capable of.

Limited to 1980 examples worldwide – a nod to the 1980 Brussels Motor Show where the R5 Turbo was first revealed – the first 500 orders were snapped up in under 48 hours last week, prompting Renault to now open the books for another 500 cars.

Renault Australia has previously announced an undisclosed number of Turbo 3Es will come here, however it’s yet to be priced locally.

In Europe, Renault has announced a provisional launch price of €155,000 and a reservation fee of €50,000 – equivalent to approximately $275,000 and $89,000, respectively.

Once Australia’s Goods and Services Tax (10 per cent), Luxury Car Tax and import duties are factored in, a price tag in excess of $300,000 isn’t out of the question.

That would make it almost three-times dearer than the 2019 Megane R.S. Trophy-R Record Version, which had a $108,000 sticker price and remains Renault’s most expensive car sold in Australia.

The Turbo 5E’s prospective price is also six-times higher than that of the circa-€25,000 ($44,400) figure for the standard Renault 5.

However, despite sharing the same name, the two models are built on completely different platforms and are made for entirely different purposes.

While the Renault 5 follows its predecessor’s mantra of being a relatively affordable hatchback for the masses, the Turbo 3E is a two-seater with a roll cage and rear in-wheel electric motors.

The electric motors are claimed to produce up to 400kW, and are fed by a 70kWh battery pack for a targeted driving range of 400km.

Despite lacking electric motors on its axles like a traditional EV, Renault hasn’t used the extra space to make the Turbo 3E a smaller package.

On the contrary, its 4080mm length, 2030mm width and 1380mm height make it 16cm longer, 23cm wider and 12cm lower than its sibling, while the wheelbase is up by just 3cm to 2570mm.

It looks even more aggressive than the standard R5 thanks to a sloped roof and the lack of two rear doors, while 20-inch wheels fill the huge guards.

On the inside, Renault has fitted it out with racing seats and six-point harnesses for occupants, while the fitment of what looks like a hydraulic handbrake aids its performance credentials.

First global deliveries of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E are due in 2027, though when it’ll arrive in Australia has yet to be confirmed.