Suzuki appears to be preparing a revised version of the Jimny for showrooms, with a heavily camouflaged version of the popular mini 4×4 spied testing in Europe.

In an image shared to Instagram by ‘Suzukgarage’, a pair of Jimnys were spotted in the snow, featuring dazzling camo to hide their true identities.

Though the post claims they are Jimny EV prototypes, the appearance of grille inlets at the front as well as differentials at the front and back suggests that it’s more likely to be a heavy facelift of the Jimny, rather than an all-electric powertrain.

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From this post and another uploaded by the same account, the updated Jimny features narrow LED headlights sitting just below the base of the bonnet, while the Jeep-style five-slat grille also appears to have been dropped for the new iteration.

Further details are limited, though the Jimny is well and truly due for upgrades, given the current generation model launched in 2018, only receiving minor equipment additions throughout its lifespan.

Last year, production of the Suzuki Jimny three-door was suspended for Australia earlier this year, as it was set to fall foul of Australian Design Rules implemented in March, mandating certain performance requirements for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems.

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Though the three-door Jimny was equipped with AEB, its single-camera system didn’t meet the requirements of the new regulation, unlike the five-door Jimny XL which has used a dual-camera system since launch.

Suzuki rectified this by fitting the dual-camera system to the three-door Jimny from November 2025, allowing it to be sold in Australia once again.

In addition to the new system, the smaller Jimny gained features from the XL, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Since arriving in Australia in 2018, the three-door Jimny manual has gone up by $10,000, while the automatic is $10,500 more expensive.

Power continues to come from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 75kW and 130Nm, driving all four wheels through a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.