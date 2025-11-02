I love wagons.

But I also understand that I am very much in the minority in these days of SUVs of every shape and size. Which only makes the arrival of a new wagon even more exciting for those who, like me, still appreciate the finer details of these low-riding load luggers.

What makes a wagon superior to an SUV is typically the more dynamic handling, and that is most definitely the case with the Audi S5 Avant we’re driving here.

We’ve previously tested the new-generation Audi A5 sedan, but this is the sportier S variant, which is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine which is good for 270kW of power and 550Nm of torque. That’s a healthy amount of performance for a car of this size, and it’s paired to Audi’s usual quattro all-wheel drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to make for a dynamic and sporty powertrain.

The S5 Avant is built on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), which is a centrepiece of the brand’s immediate future, as the Q5 is also based on the same underpinnings as Audi pivots from its earlier plan to go all-electric. The new platform brings some meaningful changes with it, namely the decision to combine the A4/A5 range into a single model line-up.

There was no A5/S5 Avant with the previous generation (only coupe and Sportback), so this effectively replaces the A4/S4 Avant. In that regard this new model is 65mm longer and 13mm wider, and feels every one of those millimetres larger.

It’s a roomy cabin, one that compares well to the Q5 in terms of space in both the front seats and the second row. However, it must be said that the Q5 has the advantage in terms of total practically as it has a 502-litre boot, while the S5 manages 448L of luggage space; although that’s in large part because of the lower, more stylish silhouette of the Avant.

As for the new-generation interior, as we mentioned when we drove the A5 it just doesn’t feel as premium as the previous A4/S4. It’s a far more hi-tech cabin, with the option to have up to three screens (one for the driver’s display, one of the infotainment and one for the passenger) but Audi’s decision to rely heavily on piano black hasn’t worked. Not only is it not as premium as the older metalwork in the A4, the piano black tends to show fingerprints and smudges much more easily and simply doesn’t feel as solid to the touch.

And it should feel premium, given it has a $117,900 (plus on-road costs) asking price. Thankfully you do get a decent list of standard equipment, including 20-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, OLED taillights, Nappa leather upholstery and a Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system.

Where the S5 Avant really shines is when you drive it. While modern SUVs are much more refined and dynamically capable than even a few years ago, they will never be a match for a lower wagon – it’s just physics.

As mentioned earlier, the new S5 certainly feels larger than the old A4 Avant, but it’s still incredibly responsive and makes you feel more engaged and connected to the driving experience than an SUV can. Which is why I love wagons so much, it’s still a practical family car, with room for both passengers and luggage, and yet it can also be a ‘driver’s car’ that can turn a commute into something more enjoyable.

Sadly wagons like the S5 Avant are a dying breed, and will remain a very niche proposition. But for those who still appreciate them this latest offering is something to be savioured.