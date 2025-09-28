The sedan as we know it is a dying breed. While we once bought the likes of the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 by the truckload, these days most buyers have switched to SUVs.

Which is why Audi has made the hard decision to drop the A4 from its line-up, effectively replacing it with the new-generation A5 range, which now has the job of saving the sedan.

To achieve that monumental task, and fill the hole left by the retired A4, Audi has slimmed down the slimmed down line-up with only the A5 we’re testing here and the S5 in the new range. There’s also an Avant (aka wagon) but that’s a different review.

The car we’re driving is formally known as the A5 TFSI 150kW S line, and is priced from $79,900, which makes it a clear and obvious entry-point model into the brand.

But it’s also obviously for those amongst us who are vehemently anti-SUV, otherwise Audi has a Q5 it would like to sell you. The decision to rationalise the A4/A5 into a single model is a sign of the times, but the continuation of the sedan is good news for those who simply don’t like SUVs.

This all-new A5 features a distinctive new look, with the previous coupe and Sportback models dropped in favour of a more conventional-looking sedan. Not that it’s an unattractive car, the proportions look great, there are strong character lines down the flanks and the stretched wheelbase gives it more presence on the road. But the more traditional rear end design, with a more clearly defined boot lid, is a major departure for the A5, even if it keeps the liftback.

Inside the A5 features the German brand’s latest design language and a lot more technology than the previous A4/A5 duo. There’s now the seemingly mandatory dual digital displays (one of the instrument panel and one of the infotainment) bundled into one large display. There’s even the option to add another screen ahead of the front passenger.

The interior also features Audi’s new switchgear, which replaces the old firm buttons and switches with a more modern, more digital-style pad of buttons. While it adds more functionality, it doesn’t feel as premium as the old models.

Still, there’s no mistaking the A5 for anything other than an Audi and it’s still amongst the more impressive and stylish cabins in the market today.

As for its on-road performance, the new A5 is built on the brand’s new ‘Premium Platform Combustion’ (PPC) architecture that will underpin its next-generation of cars and SUVs. Despite this, Audi has clearly had to make some compromises to hit its price point of under $80k. So the A5 misses out on the brand’s famous quattro all-wheel drive system and is instead front-wheel drive only.

The engine is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which makes 150kW of power and 340Nm of torque. While small on paper (and Audi seemingly avoided revealing the engine capacity in its press materials) the engine, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive all work well together.

This isn’t the most exciting Audi, but it feels responsive, solid and well put together, which is what you should expect from this brand. If you do want something more engaging, there’s the S5, but we’ll review that another day.

This new A5 is unapologetically a sensible sedan. It’s designed to appeal to those who don’t want to take the popular option and prefer something smaller, lower and just generally not an SUV.

For those who still appreciate a good sedan, the A5 is definitely a good sedan. And while the loss of the A4 is sad, hopefully the A5 is here to stay for a while yet…