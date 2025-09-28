Hyundai earlier this month announced it’ll soon expand its lineup of hot ‘N’ cars, and hybrid powertrains will play a bigger role in future models.

UK publication Auto Express was the first to suggest the Hyundai Tucson will be one of the next cars to get the ‘N’ treatment, due to the popularity of SUVs and rising interest in faster versions.

Now, an image of what it could look like has been created by Korean digital artist ‘Gotcha Cars’, and subsequently shared by the well-informed Korean Car Blog.

According to the publication, the design is based on recent spy images of the new Tucson, which will adopt a far more angular look, though the imagined ‘N’ trim helps to elevate this, such as with its aggressive front bumper and side skirts.

While N Management Group vice president Joon Park previously told Auto Express future hot Hyundais will be “lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting”, the presence of an SUV in the lineup feels almost inevitable, given the popularity of similar offerings from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The Tucson is already the best-selling Hyundai globally, while performance SUVs are also seen as a cash cow for some carmakers.

Hyundai also has experience in the field, with the Ioniq 5 N technically classed as an SUV, while the Kona N also lasted for a brief production run, though it was never as popular as the traditional hot hatch offering in the i30N.

According to Auto Express, Hyundai’s Tucson N could be powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a hybrid system, while an electric motor could feature on the rear axle to give it all-wheel drive.

Hyundai would also beat its Japanese competitors Toyota and Nissan to launch a true performance SUV. While both have performance divisions in Gazoo Racing and Nismo, neither are committing to bringing full-fat hot SUVs.

The new-generation Toyota RAV4 will include a GR Sport variant, while the X-Trail is getting a Nismo grade but with no more power, with both models focusing on cosmetic upgrades over track-focused performance.