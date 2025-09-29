Toyota is gearing up to unveil its new HiLux, with the covers reportedly due to come off the ute in late November or early December, according to recent reports.

Thailand publication Car250 reports the new-generation Toyota HiLux will be revealed at the Thailand Motor Expo, running from November 28 to December 10 in Bangkok.

As previously reported, it’s expected the new HiLux will come to Australia in 2026 to replace the ageing current model which has been on sale for a decade.

Based on recent reports and spy images, Toyota hasn’t moved the HiLux to the TNGA-F ladder frame chassis that underpins the latest LandCruiser 300 Series and 250 Series Prado, instead the ute will current platform, dating back to 2004 and last reworked in 2015.

While this will allow Toyota to cut development costs – a similar approach to the new Camry and RAV4 – it’ll mean some of the current model’s weaknesses could carry over, such as a tub which isn’t wide enough to fit an Australian pallet between its wheel arches.

A new front end design will feature on the HiLux, and recent images have also shown it’ll look different at the back, though the core of its body will remain largely unchanged.

In addition to the new styling on the outside – albeit using the same current glasshouse – the cabin is set for a major revamp, with a large, central infotainment screen sitting prominently atop the dash, a new digital instrument cluster and centre console with a more modern shifter.

Thai website HeadlightMag.com earlier this year reported the turbo-diesel 1GD 2.8-litre and 2GD 2.4-litre four-cylinder engines will continue to power the new HiLux, though changes could be made to make the ute compliant with Euro 6 regulations.

In Australia, Toyota’s 48-volt ‘V-Active’ mild-hybrid system is only available on certain grades, but could become standard across the range.

The current HiLux is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission, however the Prado – which uses the same 2.8-litre engine – comes with an eight-speed. If this was fitted to the HiLux, it would likely reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The latter point is set to be crucial for the HiLux, given the implementation of the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard in Australia, which sees carmakers penalised for exceeding emissions limits.

Given the HiLux is still competitive against the Ford Ranger despite being significantly older, big changes to the new generation model for a modest price increase could see it regain its title as Australia’s best-selling vehicle.