Images uploaded to Instagram by autonetmagz show the new-generation HiLux testing in Thailand where it’s made for multiple markets, including Australia.

As with previously spied prototypes, this one is wearing extensive camouflage, however it’s the first time we’ve seen the upcoming model with a single-cab and tub layout – a combination not offered in Australia, where single-cabs are only available as a cab-chassis.

A new front end design will feature on the HiLux, and recent images have also shown it’ll look different at the back, though it’s expected the generational change won’t be that significant compared to the ute currently on sale.

Rather than adopting the TNGA-F ladder frame chassis that underpins the latest LandCruiser 300 Series and 25 Series Prado, the HiLux is expected to remain on its current platform, dating back to 2004 and last reworked in 2015.

While this will allow Toyota to cut development costs – a similar approach to the new Camry and RAV4 – it’ll mean some of the current model’s weaknesses could carry over, such as a tub which isn’t wide enough to fit an Australian pallet between its wheel arches.

Earlier this month, patent drawings of both the exterior and interior of the new HiLux emerged thanks to Thai website, HeadlightMag.com.

In addition to the new styling on the outside – albeit using the same current glasshouse – the cabin is set for a major revamp, with a large, central infotainment screen sitting prominently atop the dash, a new digital instrument cluster and centre console with a more modern shifter.

The publication earlier this year reported the turbo-diesel 1GD 2.8-litre and 2GD 2.4-litre four-cylinder engines will continue to power the new HiLux, though changes could be made to make the ute compliant with Euro 6 regulations.

In Australia, Toyota’s 48-volt ‘V-Active’ mild-hybrid system is only available on certain grades, but could become standard across the range.

The current HiLux is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission, however the Prado – which uses the same 2.8-litre engine – comes with an eight-speed. If this was fitted to the HiLux, it would likely reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Given the HiLux is still competitive against the Ford Ranger despite being significantly older, big changes to the new generation model for a modest price increase could see it regain its title as Australia’s best-selling vehicle.