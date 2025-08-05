Few cars are more highly anticipated than the upcoming 2026 Toyota HiLux – and we may have had our best unofficial look so far.

Leaked images purporting to be the patent drawings of both the exterior and interior have appeared on the Thai website, HeadlightMag.com. These images show what we expected, that the ‘new’ HiLux won’t be ‘all-new’ but rather an update and upgrade of the current architecture.

There were reports originally that the 2026 HiLux would adopt the TNGA-F ladder frame chassis that underpins the latest LandCruiser 300 Series, Prado and the Tundra pickup. However, it appears now that the HiLux will follow the same path as the Camry, getting a facelift and some major mechanical enhancements of the existing platform.

Still, as the images show, an evolutionary change to the styling. There appear to be slimmer headlights, a new grille and some design elements lifted from the US-focused Tacoma pickup. Also of note, the drawings appear to show the new HiLux will have an integrated step built into the back end. This will help owners climb into the tray more easily and is a design method deployed successfully on the HiLux’s arch-rival, the Ford Ranger.

The cabin and glasshouse remains the same as the current model, which will significantly reduce the development costs for Toyota, at a time when the HiLux is under more pressure than ever before. It’s locked in a month-to-month battle for sales supremacy with the Ranger, while also needing to watch its back against the likes of the BYD Shark 6 plug-in hybrid ute.

While the exterior is evolutionary, the interior appears to have had a major redesign. There appears to be a large, central infotainment screen that sits prominently atop the dash. It’s not clear from the patent drawings if there will be a new digital dashboard, or if Toyota will stick with analogue dials.

The centre console, between the seats, also appears to have had a major redesign, with a new gear selector and more storage space.

Toyota Australia has been very quiet on any details around the new HiLux, only admitting one is on the way. No details about the new model, including design, powertrain or underpinnings, have been confirmed or even hinted at by Toyota Australia management. Even timing remains a tightly-held secret, with a late 2025 reveal and launch the most likely scenario.