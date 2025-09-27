Christian von Koenigsegg’s brand has come a long way from its original Ford V8-powered supercars, with the Swedes now making some of the fastest and most desirable cars in the world.

On top of that, it constantly receives praise for its engineering prowess, such as introducing a transmission which can switch from automatic to manual modes, to making revolutionary electric motors.

But in the pursuit of becoming a global leader in performance vehicles, it has moved further into the unobtainable sector, limited to those with very, very deep pockets.

Speaking to CarBuzz, Christian von Koenigsegg said the brand which bears his name may tread a new path, one which brings more customers from a broader church.

“The question is, should Koenigsegg be making a city car?” he said, referring to the Koenigsegg Variera, a concept made by a design student with the brand’s blessing.

“We’ve been dabbling with the idea of maybe going up in volume, making simpler, more obtainable sports cars.”

While an ‘obtainable sports car’ might mean a Mazda MX-5, Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 or even a Porsche 718 to you or I, it’s more likely to be something still on the higher end of the scale for most buyers, like a McLaren Artura or Ferrari 296.

According to Koenigsegg, its current output would mean an increase for a more mainstream model would come as a shock.

“It’s just that’s such a big jump from where we are. High volume [sports car manufacturing] is a different animal than hand-built low volume [production].”

Koenigsegg does have small engine experience. Called the TFG (or tiny friendly giant), the 2.0-litre three-cylinder mill has no camshafts, and can produce up to 450kW and 601Nm.

Originally meant to power the four-seat Gemera, the coupe instead uses the brand’s more potent twin-turbo V8 and electric motors, but that doesn’t completely rule out an appearance for the TFG in a production model.

Right now, all of this remains as speculation, and it’s likely Koenigsegg is well and truly busy enough producing its existing lineup of super and hypercars, such as the Jesko Attack and Sadair’s Spear.