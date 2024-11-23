Want a Lamborghini Urus but don’t have the money for the $400,000 Super SUV? Well, it could be your lucky day because Colombian singer superstar Shakira has confirmed she’s giving hers away to a fan.

As we first reported last week, the Hips Don’t Lie singer teased she would hand over the keys to her one-of-a-kind matte purple Lamborghini to a fan. Now there is a clear competition, which unfortunately is only open to American residents over 18 years of age. To win the Urus you’ll need to sign up at the specially created website, elcarrodeshakira.com website (which translates directly from Spanish as ‘Shakira’s car’), fill out form and then do a dance to her latest single, Soltera. Shakira and her team will watch the videos posted to Instagram reels or TikTok using the #ElCarroDeShakira hashtag and decided on a winner.

The lucky dancer will be able to collect the Urus from Miami between December 10 and 23. While the new owner will need to pay for registration and insurance, Shakira is kicking in US$90,000 to help with the costs of collecting the car and keeping it on the road.

“I’m going to give my car to someone who really wants to have it,” Shakira said.

The Urus was personalised by Shakira and features a neon purple exterior and a combination of white leather with bright yellow-green highlights inside; a colour she has said one of her son’s picked out. While not to everyone’s personal taste, there’s no doubt this is a head-turning car, even when one of the biggest pop stars in the world isn’t driving it.

“There’s nothing subtle or chic about it,” Shakira told Rolling Stone in an interview earlier this year.

While the purple exterior and lime-green interior won’t be to everyone’s taste, a Lamborghini for free sounds like a win regardless of the details!