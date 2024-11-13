Shakira, the global singing superstar so famous she only goes by one name, has teased the ultimate giveaway to one of her fans – her personal Lamborghini Urus.

In a video posted to her Instagram account today, filmed inside the Urus, she talks to her friend who wants to borrow the Italian ‘super SUV’ while she’s on tour. Instead, she claims she’ll give the car away to one of her supporters.

Featured Videos

READ MORE: Review – Lamborghini Urus, the impossible SUV

“I’ll give it to a fan,” the Colombian says in Spanish. “That’s what I’ve been thinking. I want a fan to have it. Someone who is happy in this car.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

It’s not clear if Shakira is being serious or just joking, but when her friend challenges her on whether she’ll really give away her one-of-a-kind Urus, she doubles down.

“I’ll give it away.”

The caption for the post reads: “No one believes I’m capable, you’ll see” with a laughing face emoji.

READ MORE: Why supercar makers want more women

Will she actually give her personal car away? While that remains unclear, what’s not in doubt is that it would be quite the prize for any Shakira or Lamborghini fan.

The Urus was personalised by Shakira and features a neon purple exterior and a combination of white leather with bright yellow-green highlights inside; a colour she has said one of her son’s picked out. While not to everyone’s personal taste, there’s no doubt this is a head-turning car, even when one of the biggest pop stars in the world isn’t driving it.

“There’s nothing subtle or chic about it,” Shakira told Rolling Stone in an interview earlier this year.

The Lamborghini recently appeared in the music video for her latest single, Soltera, with the star appearing to crash and damage the car in the process. Thankfully it appeared to be a minor scrape and shouldn’t be a major problem if she does decide to follow through and give the car way.