Loaded with technology, sleek styling and high-performance engineering. MG is hoping these elements can help its latest offering challenge its premium rivals, even if it does have a strange name.

IM Presented by MG Motor is the official name for the new sub-brand that falls under the MG umbrella in Australia. Known as iM Motors in China, MG Australia CEO Peter Ciao had previously expressed his desire to sell these more premium models with the increasingly popular ‘MG’ badge, but admitted his superiors at SAIC Motors headquarters had other preferences.

It seems after some negotiating a compromise was reached, but has ended up with the clunky, IM Motors Presented by MG. So, for the purpose of brevity, we will refer to the brand as IM from now on. But regardless of the name or badge, Ciao is happy to have two new, more premium, all-electric offerings for the Australian market – the IM5 sedan and IM6 SUV.

“We are very excited to bring IM Presented by MG Motor to Australia,” Ciao said. “The technology, the luxury, and the performance of the IM5 and IM6 will astound drivers. I can’t wait for Australian drivers to experience the four-wheel steering capabilities, the AI technology and premium finishes within the cabin and the performance of these vehicles, they are truly remarkable.

Ciao said Australia is an increasingly important export market for SAIC (the state-owned automotive giant that also controls LDV and Roewe), as witnessed by the introduction of IM.

“Australia will be the second international market, outside of our domestic Chinese market, to launch the IM vehicles. This proves the importance of the Australian market to our brand globally and also the potential we believe the Australian market has when it comes to luxury electric vehicles,” Ciao explained.

The IM5 (known as the IM L6 in China) and the IM6 (also badged IM LS6) will be available in several variants, but will both feature IM’s technology, including the company’s Artificial Intelligence. And, both feature IM’s biggest party trick – ‘Crab Mode’ with bi-directional four-wheel steering that allows the vehicles to move diagonally.

The IM5 will be available with either a 300kW/500Nm rear-wheel drive powertrain (IM5 Platinum RWD), capable of more than 750km of driving range (albeit on the more optimistic NEDC test cycle) or an all-wheel drive that has a 200kW front motor and 372kW rear motor. The IM5 Platinum AWD (as it will be known) can launch 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds and, thanks to Crab Mode, has a 4.9m turning radius.

There will be three IM6 variants – IM6 RWD, IM6 Platinum RWD and IM6 Platinum AWD. The entry-level model will have a 217kW/450Nm electric powertrain, while the SUV mirrors the specifications of the sedan.

These models are all just over 4.9m in length, which makes them bigger than Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, instead putting them in a more direct contest with BMW i5 and iM. However, having said that, we haven’t seen full pricing and specifications so we can’t define exactly who its rivals will be.

But Ciao is confident that Australians will embrace these new cars with the very long names.

“These are truly beautiful cars that will challenge the luxury electric vehicle segment,” Ciao said. “These models will begin arriving in Australia in the coming months, I can’t wait to see them on the road.”