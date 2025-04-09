Australians are putting their next motorcycle on hold amid the economic uncertainty facing the country. At least, that’s the verdict from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) as it released motorcycle sales data for the first quarter of 2025.

Two-wheel sales were down 3.5 per cent between January and March, compared to the same period in 2024, but even so nearly 20,000 new bikes, quads and scooters were sold. The latter, scooters, were the hardest hit segment, declining by 8.5 per cent, while off-road bikes were down 5.0 per cent.

“Motorcycles are often a discretionary purchase, and in the current environment of high living costs and interest rates, many Australians are understandably more cautious with their spending,” explained FCAI chief, Tony Weber.

“While there is a slight softening across all categories in the wake of current economic conditions, we expect to see enthusiasm among Australian riders to return as conditions stabilise and maybe ease.”

Road bikes remain the most popular segment, accounting for more than 40 per cent of total volume, followed by off-road bikes (approx. 35 per cent). Yamaha led the sales race, followed by Honda, Kawasaki and KTM.

The FCAI only releases motorcycle sales data every quarter, instead of every month like it does for cars. While the two-wheel market has declined more than four-wheelers, new car sales were down 0.9 cent in March ‘25 compared to March ‘24.