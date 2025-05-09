Chevrolet’s mid-engined Corvette cabin divided opinion at launch, most notably for its row of buttons stacked vertically next to the driver.

These buttons controlled the climate control system, but were angled towards the driver and away from the passenger, making it hard for those along for the ride to make adjustments.

That has now changed, with a mid-life update resulting in the climate controls moving to a far more compact panel, situated underneath the infotainment screen.

This has also allowed the central divider to adopt a semi-floating element, giving the interior slightly more light between the occupants

The Corvette’s drive mode selector has been changed from a knob to a simpler toggle switch, and is no longer partially obstructed.

Chevrolet hasn’t just made changes to the centre console, with the Corvette getting larger screens, and more of them.

The central infotainment screen has grown to 12.7 inches from 8.0 inches, and gains Google built-in, allowing the direct download of multiple applications via the Google Play store.

This includes Google Chrome, which means you could tune into a Supercars race on Kayo while parked trackside.

In front of the driver, the digital instrument cluster has also increased in size from 12 to 14 inches, while a new 6.6-inch touchscreen closest to the door now features, displaying additional vehicle information.

Both this auxiliary 6.6-inch display and the infotainment screen can show pressures (tyre and oil), temperatures (oil, coolant and transmission) or even G-forces while cornering. The real-time power and torque output display is now also available outside of just the E-Ray.

Additional cabin changes include a redesigned volume knob, cupholders and a wireless charging pad.

In the US, five new interior colour ways are available: Jet Black and Adrenaline Red; Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray with Habanero accents; Santorini Blue; Very Dark Atmosphere; and Ultimate Suede.

Beyond the cabin, the Corvette has scored minor aesthetic changes on its exterior, such as a new electrochromic roof – allowing the targa roof glass to change its level of tint between full, medium and low – a new asymmetrical exterior centre stripe, body-coloured rocker panels (E-Ray and Z06) plus blue brake calipers (E-Ray and Z06).

Performance tweaks are also minor, with a new Performance Traction Management (PTM) Pro setting turning off stability and traction control while retaining ABS.

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) is yet to detail when the updated Corvette will come to Australia.

Currently, the Corvette is sold in Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 guise locally, though the upcoming ZR1 flagship available in the US won’t come here due to being made exclusively for left-hand drive markets.