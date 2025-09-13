It has been a hard road for Genesis in Australia. Hyundai’s luxury brand has struggled to gain traction in a highly competitive luxury market, dominated by the established German duo – BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

But if you look past the modest sales, you’ll find some compelling luxury offerings that can hold their own against any of their more established rivals. Case-in-point is the Electrified GV70, which was recently updated and we just spent some time behind the wheel.

The Electrified GV70 is, despite the vague title, a fully-electric SUV that competes against the likes of the Audi Q6 e-tron, Lexus RZ, Polestar 4 and… well, not much else. This is currently a growing segment of the luxury market, with BMW and Mercedes-Benz both conspicuously absent at the time of writing.

This is good news for Genesis, because it gives the GV70 more of a chance. Of course, part of the reason this part of the market is so small is because there currently isn’t a huge demand for these types of luxury electric vehicles. But, if you are looking to go electric and want to do it in style, then the GV70 ticks a lot of boxes. Starting with the performance.

Genesis Australia has opted to go for a single specification grade, figuring that buyers will likely opt for the ‘fully loaded’ example if they do want an electric luxury SUV. The Electrified GV70 Signature Performance is powered by a 320kW electric motor, backed up by a new 84kWh ‘high energy density’ battery that provides up to 426km of claimed range.

It offers up the kind of effortless performance that you expect in a luxury car, but with the added benefit of doing it in near-silence. Wherever you need a sudden burst of acceleration, the electric motors can provide with a minimum of fuss or delay. It makes you wonder why so many luxury car buyers are avoiding EVs, because it makes for a much more relaxed driving experience.

From a driving perspective, the GV70 is again, under-rated and largely overlooked compared to its German rivals. But Genesis has done a fine job of sorting out the dynamics of the GV70 Electrified. It feels comfortable and well-balanced and while not the sharpest mid-size luxury SUV, it does a commendable job of not riding too firm or too soft and offering consistent and meaningful feedback to the driver.

Whether you love it or not, Genesis has managed to create its own unique style that stands out, even amid the luxury brands. The GV70 Electrified has an exclusive reverse G-Matrix grille and the two-line headlights, which have become the brand’s visual signature. It’s finished off by 20-inch alloy wheels in a unique design that fill out the guards nicely.

One area where the GV70 really impresses is the level of luxury within the cabin. As mentioned earlier, Genesis Australia has opted for the Signature Performance specification only, which means it comes generously equipped. Although it should be well-equipped given it has a $132,800 asking price.

The standout feature of the cabin is the massive 27-inch OLED infotainment display screen, which dominates the interior design – a good way. Unlike rivals that have similar sized displays made up of two separate scenes in a single housing, this is one continuous display.

It adds a level of luxury and technology that none of its German rivals can match and shows Genesis means business when it comes to being a serious luxury brand.

The rest of the cabin is equally opulent too, with niceties including a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, an Air Aroma diffuser and a spot to place your phone (or other small item) and have UV-C light disinfect it.

Combined with comfortable, leather-trimmed seats, with respectable room in the rear for this size of SUV, the GV70 Electrified really does tick the boxes for anyone looking for a relaxed and premium SUV.