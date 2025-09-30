Normally a Mansory-customised Lamborghini Revuelto would be the most impressive car you drive in your life… unless, of course, you are a Formula 1 driver.

Haas ace Esteban Ocon has signed a new partnership with the German tuning house and the first collaboration between the two isn’t subtle. Neither Lamborghini nor Mansory are famous for subtlety and the French racer’s new ride looks suitably spectacular.

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s hybrid-powered hypercar hero and Mansory has made it even more head-turning. Mansory says Ocon personally designed the car and its unique modifications.

Much of the bodywork has been replaced by new forged carbon panels, which have been left unpainted to show-off the camouflage-style finish.The car is therefore largely black, but is finished with red highlights to really accentuate the Revuelto’s angular lines.

The same red and black colour scheme carries over to the interior, highlighted by a special ‘Mansory 1 of 1’ logo on the steering wheel where the rampaging bull usually is.

It’s safe to say that Ocon won’t go unnoticed when he takes his Lamborghini out for a drive, even on the money-drenched streets of Monaco.

Ocon will also carry the Mansory name onto the F1 grid, with the company’s name now appearing on his helmet.