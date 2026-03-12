Subaru Australia has resurrected the long-dead Club Spec Evo name for a local-only edition of the WRX, celebrating 60,000 sales of the nameplate locally.

Since locally launching in 1994 as the Impreza WRX before being known as the WRX only since 2015, Subaru has clocked up 60,000 deliveries of the nameplate, having surpassed the 50,000 marker in 2021, and 70,000 sales last year when adding the hotter STI variants.

From 1997 to 2005, Subaru Australia released eight versions of the Impreza WRX Club Spec Evo, all of which offered standard equipment not otherwise available across the Impreza WRX lineup.

This ranged from unique paintwork and seats on early examples, to leather upholstery and a sunroof in later iterations.

Though the ‘Evo’ moniker was dropped from 2006 onwards – coinciding with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution joining the rival brand’s lineup full-time – the Club Spec continued sporadically until 2024, with that year’s Club Spec SE getting unique wheels, Brembo brakes and an STI-style wing.

Now the WRX Club Spec Evo is back, limited to just 75 examples, all of which are based on the existing WRX tS Spec B flagship, which carried across a number of its upgrades from the aforementioned Club Spec SE.

Priced from $63,190 before on-road costs, the WRX Club Spec Evo is $1000 more than the tS Spec B, with exterior upgrades over the car upon which its based being an exclusive Sunrise Yellow paint finish, specific decals on the rear doors, and matte black 19-inch wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Recaro sports seats are upholstered in yellow and black Ultrasuede with leatherette accents, yellow stitching is found on the seats, instrument and door panels plus the centre console, and there’s also a numbered Club Spec Evo badge.

Available with a six-speed manual transmission only, the Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo produces 202kW and 350Nm from its turbocharged 2.4-litre ‘boxer’ four-cylinder engine.

The 2026 Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo is available to order now.