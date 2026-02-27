Less than six months after launching the Deliver 9 campervan, LDV has overhauled the turn-key motorhome for 2026, resulting in a hefty price increase.

Introduced in September last year, the campervan is based on the LDV Deliver 9 commercial van, the latter of which is priced from $55,779.

While prices started from $89,990 drive-away for the four-seat campervan last year, a new two-seat layout has raised the price of entry to $102,990 drive-away, while the four-seater will return towards the end of 2026 at a new price of $104,990 drive away – $15,000 higher than recent times.

Still, it remains the most affordable OEM-backed campervan in Australia, undercutting the $157,990 plus on-roads price tag of the Volkswagen Crafter Kampervan.

The new two-seater sees the bed layout changed from running across the van in an east-west configuration to being situated lengthways (north-south), providing more sleeping space, and more room for when it’s set up as a lounge.

This has also resulted in the water outlets, external shower port, and grey water exit being moved to the driver’s side of the vehicle, while an under-bench drawer-style fridge and relocated bathroom also feature.

Additionally, LDV has fitted the campervan with opening rear side window panels, replacing the enclosed panels over the rear side glass of its predecessor.

Year-on-year upgrades to the Deliver 9 campervan include the fitment of a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen (capable of running Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) plus a new grille.

Under the skin there have also been changes, such as the replacement of the previous six-speed automatic transmission with an eight-speed (with paddle shifters), plus a more potent version of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, now making 128kW and 420Nm (up from 108kW and 375Nm).

Carry-over features include a built-in 2.56kWh lithium-ion battery pack, a 190-watt solar panel, a 2000-watt inverter, a roof-mounted air-conditioner which can run off a 240-volt power supply, and three tanks (a 100-litre fresh water tank, a 100-litre grey water tank, and a 16-litre toilet tank).

The campervan can also tow up to 2800kg braked, and has a payload capacity of 729kg.

The vehicle itself is backed by a seven-year, 200,000km warranty (up from the previous three-year, 160,000km warranty), while the bodywork, furniture, and cabinetry get a two-year warranty, as well as a one-year electrical appliance warranty.