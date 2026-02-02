The Bentley Bentayga might be about the same size as a Toyota LandCruiser or Nissan Patrol, but it’s probably not the car you think of when considering a rugged off-roader.

It seems Bentley wants to change that after it revealed the new Bentayga X concept, modified to provide “an even greater off-road experience” while retaining all the creature comforts the luxury SUV is known for.

Based on the existing Bentayga Speed, the X concept is powered by a stout twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine, capable of producing 478kW and 850Nm, sent to the road via a permanent four-wheel drive and an eight-speed transmission.

The brand’s air suspension and 48-volt electric active anti-roll control systems remain to provide a comfortable ride, however there have been big changes made under the skin to make the Bentayga X capable off-road.

The front and rear track width has been increased by 120mm to assist in aiding the 55mm extra ground clearance, now offering up to 310mm of space to the road, while also increasing its wading depth to more than 550mm – still below the 700mm figures for the LandCruiser 300 Series and Y62 Patrol.

Bentley has also widened the Bentayga’s wheel arches by 40mm to help fit its new forged 22-inch Brixton wheels under the guards, shod in 285mm-wide rugged-terrain light truck tyres.

Of course it wouldn’t be right to go to such lengths and not allow the Bentayga X to stand out, with the SUV gaining four roof-mounted spotlights and a storage rack, in this case fitted with a small go-kart.

While Bentley remains tight-lipped on any production plans for the Bentayga X, it says the concept has been “developed to stimulate and gain feedback for an enhanced off-road capable Bentayga”, suggesting if enough people vote with their wallets it’ll make one.

The debut of the Bentayga X concept comes after Bentley last week released a video of action sports star Travis Pastrana sliding the new Supersports around its headquarters.