Alpina is now a BMW-owned brand, following the German marque’s takeover of the established luxury and tuning brand in January.

Long a standalone company which made significant alterations to BMW’s existing performance and luxury models, Alpina’s cars were set apart by offering modifications even the German giant wouldn’t dare do.

Now that it has come under the control of BMW, the newly named BMW Alpina has received a new logo – and it’s easy to see where it got its inspiration from.

While it doesn’t feature the BMW name, the design of the Alpina logo closely resembles the roundel on the brand’s cars, with the spacing between its outer and inner rings being at a similar distance too.

One noticeable difference between old and new logos is the lack of the coat of arms which previously housed the throttle body and crankshaft, with both of these elements also losing their details in the changeover.

According to BMW, the new BMW Alpina cars will be built in the bigger brand’s existing factories, which have been “comprehensively enabled to meet the high standards expected of this new and exclusive brand”.

Importantly, BMW has promised “continuity is assured with the sensitive modernisation of signature design elements such as the iconic exterior colour palette and 20-spoke alloy wheel design”, as well as “superior quality leather” as standard fit.