Last month represented a first for Australia, becoming the first time ever that China was the biggest source of new car imports, beating Japan which had long been the number one nation.

It comes off the back of China also becoming Australia’s second largest supplier of new vehicles in 2025, having overtaken Thailand as the second-most popular country of origin.

In the wake of Chinese vehicle sales going gangbusters, Victoria’s VPlates service has launched a new design of number plates, suited to cars from China.

Designed with the pre-drilled holes spaced by 224mm to suit most Chinese cars, the plates – unlike most available – differ in size front-to-back, mimicking the sizing of plates in the nation.

The front plates measure 372mm wide and 132mm tall (the size of a standard number plate in Victoria), while the rear plate is 305mm wide and 155mm tall, the latter reflecting the size of the already available USA-style plates offered by VPlates.

Available to order for $175 through VicRoads or new car dealers when purchasing a vehicle, the plates are black with white characters, and follow a set Number-Letter-Letter – Number-Letter-Letter format.

Victoria additionally offers number plates for Japanese domestic market vehicles (measuring 330mm wide and 165mm tall) as well as a range of other sizes and shapes for the broader market.