Alpine, Renault’s performance division and motor racing arm, is soon set to launch its next-generation A110, the follow-up on the successful mid-engined sports car it introduced in the late 2010s.

The most recent A110 was lauded as a true driver’s car thanks to its light weight, peppy engine and responsive chassis, all of which brought into question how its successor would carry on the legacy given Alpine planned to only produce it as an EV.

Now, the French brand has confirmed the A110 is being engineered to accept a petrol engine, which will allow it to add an engine… if it needs or decides to.

“And before you ask, yes, the platform is designed to accommodate an internal combustion engine,” Alpine CEO Philippe Krief told media including the UK’s Autocar.

“The new A110 will be electric. The goal of Futuready [Renault Group’s future-looking plan] is to be prepared for the future, so we have developed the platform to receive an ICE (internal combustion engine).

“[That] doesn’t mean we’re going to do it [a petrol version],” he added, before saying Alpine needs to be ready for unexpected changes in legislation, such as Europe’s recent cancellation of banning engine-vehicle sales by 2035, and the US axing emissions penalties and limits.

“At the moment we focus on Europe. If having an ICE offers opportunities for Alpine in other markets then we can make it.”

This reflects reports of Porsche making a similar decision with the upcoming 718 Boxster and Cayman, which were meant to go electric-only though demand in the luxury sports car market has seen EVs struggle.

It’s understood the new A110 will be underpinned by the new Alpine Performance Platform, set to make its debut under the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, the latter of which is EV-only but utilises electric motors in the wheel hubs, rather than between the axles.

According to Autocar, the next A110 won’t back itself into the same corner as its predecessor, which has only been available as a two-seat coupe.

While the coupe bodystyle will still be available, it’ll also offer a convertible variant, as well as a 2+2 four-seater, similar to the Porsche 911.

Though it’ll feature two electric motors in EV guise, it’ll be solely rear-wheel drive, suggesting it could be quite a bit more powerful than its predecessor.

The first-gen modern A110 was powered by a turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 215kW and 320Nm, though its circa-110kg kerb weight meant it had plenty of power for its size.

Unfortunately the A110 was pulled from sale in Australia towards the end of 2021, as it and a number of other vehicles – including the Nissan GT-R and Lexus IS – didn’t comply with new side-impact regulations.

While Alpine has since been vacant from the Australian market, it is launching the electric A390 this year, its performance version of an SUV running on the same platform as the Renault Megane E-Tech and Nissan Ariya.