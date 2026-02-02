The GWM Tank 300 Hi4-T has been priced for Australia, with the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUV due in local showrooms from March 2026.

Joining the existing turbo-diesel, petrol and hybrid versions of the Tank 300, GWM’s latest PHEV offering will launch first in the well-appointed Ultra grade from $59,990 drive-away nationwide.

This makes it $3000 more than the equivalent Tank 300 hybrid, $8000 more than the turbo-diesel and $10,000 dearer than petrol-only versions.

It’s also just $1000 above the list price (excluding on-road costs) of the entry-level Ford Everest Active four-cylinder turbo-diesel for 2026, while undercutting the $73,200 (plus on-roads) Toyota LandCruiser Prado GX.

A lesser equipped Tank 300 Lux PHEV variant is due to follow in April, starting from $55,990 drive-away, again representing a $8000 premium over the turbo-diesel Tank 300 Lux.

Utilising the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the larger Tank 500, the Tank 300 PHEV features a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 180kW and 380Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system with high- and low-range.

The addition of an electric motor on the front axle brings total outputs up to 300kW and 750Nm, with these figures suggesting Australia isn’t getting the recently updated Tank 300 PHEV available in China.

That version of the SUV gets a 130kW and 495Nm electric motor for a total power output of 310kW, rather than the 300kW output of those with a 120kW/400Nm motor.

GWM claims the Tank 300 PHEV can be driven for up to 105km on a charge, based on the NEDC lab test cycle.

The brand hasn’t detailed the size of the battery, with pre-update models in China getting a 37.1kWh pack rather than the new 36.7kWh unit.

The Tank 300 PHEV can be charged at up to 50kW on a DC fast charger, while its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) system can output up to 6kW, allowing its battery to be used as a portable generator for camping.

With a braked towing capacity of 3000kg, the Tank 300 PHEV matches diesel, petrol and standard hybrid versions of the SUV, however it doesn’t equal the 3500kg figure of the likes of the Everest and Prado.

According to GWM, the Tank 300 PHEV will also get “multiple terrain-specific drive modes”, allowing drivers to more accurately adjust the amount of power available depending on the environment.

Last year GWM sold 5035 examples of the Tank 300, a solid 26.9 per cent increase on 2024, while the off-road SUV market was dominated by the Ford Everest (26,161 deliveries), Toyota Prado (26,106 deliveries), and Isuzu MU-X (15,458 deliveries).