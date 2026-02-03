LDV has announced a temporary price cut to the entry-level D90 SUV until the middle of the year, making it one of Australia’s most affordable seven-seat vehicles.

From now until June 30, 2026 the LDV D90 Mode 2WD (rear-wheel drive) is priced from $39,990 drive-away nationwide, down $3657 on its most recent $43,674 drive-away price for private buyers, and a reduction of $1500 on its previous price for ABN holders.

At its new price for the next five months, the only seven-seat SUVs available for less money are the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 ($35,990 drive-away, but currently in runout), and the $38,990 drive-away Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Urban.

Unlike its closely priced competitors, the LDV D90 is a body-on-frame SUV, similar to the Ford Everest and Toyota LandCruiser Prado, giving it greater off-road driving abilities, despite the discounted variant being a rear-wheel drive example.

Prices are unchanged for the better-equipped D90 Executive 2WD ($45,490 drive-away for ABN holders, $47,884 drive-away for private buyers) and the flagship D90 Executive 4WD ($48,990 drive-away ABN, $51,568 drive-away private).

The promotion comes after the LDV D90 – which underwent a major revamp last year – was one of the slower selling models in its class in 2025, with even Toyota’s unpopular Fortuner out-selling it locally.

However, the D90’s sales increased by more than 43 per cent on the prior year, and it was the brand’s second-most popular model locally, behind the T60 ute which competes in a higher volume segment.

Unlike some of its body-on-frame SUV rivals, the LDV D90 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 184kW and 410Nm, mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Its 3000kg braked towing capacity is down on the 3500kg figure found in most similarly structured rivals, however its seven-year, 200,000km warranty exceeds a majority of competitors.