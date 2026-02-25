Mini is launching a limited-run version of the John Cooper Works hatchback to celebrate the original Mini Cooper S’s 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory – and Australian buyers can put their hands up for one.

Just 30 examples of the Mini 1965 Victory Edition are coming to Australian showrooms, with 20 based on the turbocharged Cooper JCW three-door, and 10 electric variants.

Paying tribute to the 1965-winning combination of Timo Mäkinen and Paul Easter – who took the Cooper S’s second consecutive Monte Carlo Rally win – the special edition hatchback is finished in Chili Red paintwork, complemented by a white bonnet stripe which stretches to the boot.

Like the race winner, the number ‘52’ adorns the Mini’s sides, while there’s also a ‘1965’ badge on its C-pillars as a nod to its history.

Buyers can choose to either have a panoramic roof or one finished in ‘Glaced’ white to contrast the Chili Red paint, while the 18-inch wheels are machine-finished for the petrol-powered version, or black for the EV.

Both versions of the limited-run model get floating wheel hubs and an edition-specific JCW valve cover.

Inside, the cabin now features an illuminated door sill with white ‘1965’ lettering on a red and black background, while a plaque also notes the iconic Monte Carlo rally victory.

In addition to this, the anthracite and red interior colour scheme has gained specific ‘1965’ detailing on the bottom six o’clock marker on the steering wheel, unique lettering on the centre console, and a racing number on the key cap.

There are no performance enhancements for the 1965 Victory Editions. The petrol model continues to make 170kW and 380Nm from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the EV makes 190kW and 350Nm from its single front electric motor, while weighing in at more than 1650kg – about a tonne heavier than the Monte Carlo-winning Mini Cooper S.

Mini Australia is yet to announce pricing for the 1965 Victory Editions, though they’re expected to be above the $60,990 and $63,990 before on-road costs tags for the petrol and electric JCW Favoured variants, respectively.