If it isn’t clear by now, Toyota is very much committed to keeping hydrogen power in the conversation about remaining an option towards a zero-tailpipe emissions future.

After rolling the technology out into its racing programs and latterly joining forces with truck giants for hydrogen big rigs, Toyota has now announced it wants to share its systems with Isuzu for the latter brand’s N-Series truck.

Currently available in light- and medium-duty guise, the Isuzu N-Series is one of the most popular commercial vehicles in its segment in Australia and worldwide, with local versions championing the long-standing ‘4J’ 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.

An electric version of the N-Series is already sold in Japan, and it’s this variant upon which the new jointly developed hydrogen-powered version will be based.

Utilising Toyota’s third-generation hydrogen fuel cell technology, the N-Series FCEV is being targeted for a start of production in the 2027 Japanese financial year (April 2027 to March 2028).

“Light-duty trucks are often used for deliveries to supermarkets, convenience stores, and other services that support everyday life,” a joint media release reads.

“In many cases, these vehicles are equipped with refrigeration or frozen storage capabilities and make multiple deliveries per day, requiring long operating hours and being driven long distances.

“Under such operating conditions, quick energy replenishment is essential to maintaining operational efficiency.”

It’s worth noting that while Toyota already owns Isuzu’s rival Hino, the latter brand hasn’t gained its parent’s hydrogen fuel-cell tech for its light-duty trucks.

Instead, Hino produces hybrid trucks in the light-duty market, leaning on the learnings of Toyota which has established itself as the leader in the hybrid vehicle space.