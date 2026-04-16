We haven’t seen the Jensen brand build a production car since the 1970s, but that is one step closer to changing after the new Interceptor GTX was teased.

Set to debut in the coming months, Jensen International Automotive – the current rights holders to the Jensen name – have issued a shadowy teaser image of the new Interceptor, which borrows styling cues from the 1960s and 1970s car it’s inspired by.

Its two-door body still leaves what looks like ample headroom for rear occupants, while the rear lighting is a modern full-width LED strip spanning from wheel-arch to wheel-arch.

Spearheaded by JIA managing director David Duerden, the company has also brought Jeff Qvale – whose father Kjell headed Jensen Motors from 1970 until its demise – onto the project, which has been teased since the start of the year.

In January, JIA announced the upcoming grand tourer will have an aluminium chassis, a bespoke V8 engine and a “fully analogue driving experience”, while being hand-built in the UK in extremely limited numbers.

“Unveiled sixty years after the launch of the original Jensen Interceptor, the 2026 Jensen Interceptor GTX blends traditional craftsmanship and modern technology to confidently assert its own contemporary character,” said Duerden.

“We look forward to revealing our first prototype very soon: a pre-production, ultra-high-performance special which will set pulses racing and take Jensen into new territory.”

Producing the GTX will be a significant departure from the brand’s current operations, which are centred around restoring and re-engineering classic Jensen Interceptors with modern equipment, such as GM’s V8 engines and AP Racing brakes.

It’s not the first time JIA has teased the return of Jensen, announcing in 2011 that it would launch a new Interceptor-inspired grand tourer by 2014, a plan which never eventuated.