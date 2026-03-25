The Mk2 Ford Escort was already an icon of 1970s racing culture before Ken Block put his own spin on the two-door legend, but his modifications made this example a legend in its own right.

Now for sale on US website BringATrailer, the 1978 Ford Escort was purchased by Block in 2008 and was used by the DC Shoes founder in a brief video alongside Australian rally star Chris Atkinson, where the two slid it around Team O’Neal’s school in the US.

Later on it was modified to compete in Block’s Gymkhana Grid competition, with its final build being unveiled in late 2015.

Significant upgrades to the Escort by Quick Motorsport in the UK included reinforcing its chassis, fitting WRC-inspired suspension, a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission and most importantly, a 2.5-litre Millington Diamond four-cylinder engine.

These mechanical enhancements as well as its cosmetic changes – which included a Rocket Bunny body kit, complete with carbon fibre panels – meant Block’s Escort was an instant stand-out, becoming one of his most recognisable vehicles.

This was only strengthened when the Escort was added as downloadable content in the Forza Horizon 3 video game, giving it a broader audience to be appreciated by.

Block ultimately sold the Escort in 2021, though it was put on public display after Block’s untimely death due to a snowmobile crash in 2023, most recently residing at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA as a part of its ‘People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block’ exhibition.

The car’s auction is due to end in early April, and included in the sale will be its records of work carried out, memorabilia, extra wheels, and spare parts.