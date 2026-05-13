The Lotus Emira has filled the role of two models since it was launched, becoming the effective successor to both the Elise and Evora, though there’s been no replacement for the Exige.

That may soon change, after Lotus yesterday announced a raft of product plans, including a hybrid V8-powered supercar, and its intention to continue building the Emira in the UK.

According to Lotus, an updated version of the Emira is around the corner, “designed to be the most powerful and lightest Emira built”, hinting at track capability to rival the previous Exige.

With the current Emira tipping the scales at approximately 1400kg to 1500kg depending on spec, it’s a far cry from the sub-1300kg Evora and circa-1000kg Elise, leaving room for improvement for owners chasing a more raw experience.

Last month, the Lotus-focused Emira Forum previewed an alleged leak of the upcoming sports car, to be called the Emira 420 Sport.

Understood to be powered by the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine sourced from AMG, it’s alleged to produce 310kW (up from the standard 268kW), with its eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission enabling a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds.

Additional claimed changes include a 5mm drop in ride height, which combined with a 32kg reduction in weight and other aerodynamic upgrades should enable the Emira to better perform on the race track and twisty roads.

The upcoming launch of the Emira comes off the back of Lotus cutting approximately half of its UK workforce last year, with 650 of its 1300 headquarters staff let go.

At the time, a downturn in sales and profits was pinned as the reason, with the electric Eletre and Emeya struggling to sell, while the Emira has been impacted by US tariffs.