Mazda Australia has announced a sharp price for the incoming Mazda 6e lineup, undercutting the Tesla Model 3 in the process.

Representing Mazda’s second crack at the EV market in Australia, the 6e liftback is now available to pre-order in both ‘entry-level’ GT and flagship Atenza guise, mimicking the variants of the old 6 sedan as well as the brand’s broader lineup.

Priced from $49,990 before on-road costs, the Mazda 6e GT is $800 dearer than the turbocharged petrol engine-powered 6 GT it replaces, but its price also represents an increase of $13,700 over the 6 Sport which served as the entry point to the range.

It also drops between the prices of Australia’s two best-selling electric mid-size passenger cars, the Tesla Model 3 Premium RWD ($54,900 plus on-roads) and the BYD Seal Dynamic ($46,990 plus on-roads).

Standard equipment on the 6e GT includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, and tri-zone climate control, among other features.

A Warm Beige interior – replacing the standard black cabin – is available for an extra $1000.

Stepping up to the 6e Atenza commands a $3000 premium, with the better-equipped liftback starting from $52,990 before on-road costs – still undercutting the base Tesla Model 3 Premium, while matching the BYD Seal Premium.

However, Mazda is offering the first 300 customers who pre-order the 6e GT the ability to upgrade to the Atenza for no extra cost.

Additional equipment in the Atenza includes tan leather and synthetic suede seats with quilted stitching, a two-tone tan and black leather steering wheel, plus tan synthetic suede dashboard and door trims.

Powering the Mazda 6e is a rear electric motor, producing 190kW and 290Nm – quite different outputs to the 173kW/420Nm turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine found in the 6.

It’s also in the ballpark of the BYD Seal Dynamic (150kW/310Nm) but not the Premium (230kW/360Nm), while Tesla doesn’t release official figures for the Model 3.

The Mazda 6e is fed by a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, delivering a claimed driving range of 560km on the WLTP lab test cycle – 100km more than the Seal Dynamic, and 10km less than the Seal Premium, but also 60km above the Model 3 Premium RWD.

The battery can also be charged at up to 195kW, while it has a claimed energy consumption of 15.9kWh/100km.

Measuring 4921mm long, 1890mm wide and 1485mm tall, the Mazda 6e is 56mm longer, 50mm wider and 35mm taller than the 6 sedan it replaces, while its 2895mm wheelbase is also 65mm longer between the axles.

A 337-litre boot capacity is measured to the belt line, and represents a drop compared to the 6’s 474-litre claim.

The first deliveries of the Mazda 6e are due to begin in Australia from July.