Mazda Australia has priced the new CX-5 for local buyers, having cut down the number of grades available in showrooms and only offering one engine from launch.

The outgoing CX-5 was not only Mazda’s best-selling vehicle globally but also in Australia, where it has been a consistent top 10 finisher on the sales charts.

A move to a new generation has seen the lineup trimmed from eight variants to five, now with only one engine and all-wheel drive standard, rather than the outgoing model which offered three engines across front- and all-wheel drive.

With Australia recently adopting the Euro 6d emissions standards, Mazda has cut the outputs of the CX-5’s naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (marketed as G25), now producing 132kW and 242Nm, rather than the outgoing car’s 140kW and 252Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Previously the CX-5 was available with a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine (G20), as well as a turbocharged version of the 2.5-litre (G35), with the latter being axed worldwide. Mazda will eventually add a hybrid option to the CX-5, though this isn’t expected to launch globally until 2027.

Prices start from $39,990 before on-road costs for the CX-5 Pure, which replaces the G20 Maxx FWD as the entry-level grade, at a premium of $2750.

Standard equipment on the Pure includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic on/off LED headlights, auto high-beam, cloth interior upholstery, an eight-way manually adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features also include autonomous front and rear emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind-spot monitoring with turn warning, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning, and front and rear parking sensors.

Stepping up a grade is the CX-5 Evolve, priced from $42,990 plus on-roads (up $2030 over the G25 Maxx Sport FWD it succeeds). This adds auto-folding and heated mirrors, heated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, plus rear air vents.

The mid-spec Touring is now $47,490 before on-road costs (an increase of $1890), and gets a number of equipment upgrades over the Evolve.

These include 19-inch machined alloy wheels, roof rails, black ‘Maztex’ upholstery with synthetic suede seat inserts, a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, mirror memory function, a heated steering wheel, a heated windscreen, remote powered tailgate and an active driving display.

For an extra $1000, CX-5 Touring buyers can opt for black and white Maztex upholstery rather than the standard black.

Further towards the top of the gradewalk is the CX-5 GT SP, now starting from $51,990 plus on-roads (up $1030 above its predecessor), gaining black 19-inch wheels, black wheel-arch and bumper finishes, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, black leather seat trim, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, heated outer rear seats, and second-row USB-C ports.

It also adds more safety features, with a surround-view camera and adaptive LED headlights.

The flagship CX-5 Akera’s price has risen to $54,990 (up $1840), with the range-topper getting ventilated front seats, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free powered tailgate, steering wheel shift paddles, and personalisation capabilities.

Both the CX-5 GT SP and Akera can also be optioned with tan leather for an extra $1000.

Measuring 4690mm long, 1860mm wide and 1695mm tall while riding on a 2815mm wheelbase, it’s 115mm longer (both in overall length and between the axles) and 15mm wider than the existing SUV.

Its larger exterior stature has translated to interior space, with Mazda claiming the boot is 50mm longer with a 18mm lower load point, while its capacity has grown by 61 litres to 567 litres.

Australian deliveries of the Mazda CX-5 are due to start in mid-2026.