Mitsubishi Australia has bolstered the Triton lineup with two new special editions, aimed at giving customers more kit off the showroom floor.

From February, the Triton GLX-R Special Edition and Triton GSR Special Edition will be available to Australian buyers, with Mitsubishi aiming for tradies and touring customers, respectively.

The Triton GLX-R Special Edition (with Tradie Accessory Pack, as it’s officially called) starts from $58,490 before on-road costs, a $1750 increase over the standard GLX-R 4×4 dual-cab pickup upon which it is based.

Included in the new package are side steps, a bed liner, White Diamond paint, the deletion of its sports bar (allowing a canopy or tonneau to be fitted), plus weather shields, a matte black bonnet protector, a towbar and accessory kit, as well as rubber floor mats.

Usually some of these accessories would cost buyers more than $2000 to be fitted.

For the Triton GSR Special Edition with Touring Accessory Pack, the $66,140 plus on-roads ute builds on the base of the $63,140 blacked-out GSR Special edition.

Extra equipment includes a black nudge bar, weather shields, a matte black bonnet protector, a rubber tub mat, plus the towbar and accessory kit.

As with the standard Triton range, the special edition models are backed by Mitsubishi’s recently enhanced ‘10-10-10’ aftersales coverage, providing 10 years of warranty coverage, roadside assistance and capped-price servicing.

The warranty and capped price servicing offers have a standard five-year, 100,000km coverage but are extended by 12 months up to 10 years or 200,000km upon each scheduled service.

Mitsubishi’s standard roadside assistance only lasts for 12 months, however it too is extended by a year whenever a service is completed on schedule.

Last year the Triton was the 17th best-selling vehicle in Australia, and the fourth-most popular ute.