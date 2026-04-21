Only four drivers have won five of the first nine NASCAR Cup Series races to start a season, and Tyler Reddick is one of them, having achieved that feat at Kansas Speedway this week.

Reddick, who drives a Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, became the first driver to win the first three races in a row at the beginning of the season, and is currently leading the points standings after a worst finish of just 15th so far this year.

But the two-time Xfinity Series champion doesn’t limit his Toyota partnership to the track, with the Japanese giant’s US division revealing Reddick has one of the brand’s cult classics in his garage – a 1993 Toyota Supra MkIV.

Also known as the ‘A80’ Supra, the two-door coupe was built between 1993 and 2002, though production for North American markets ended in 1998.

Powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine best known as the ‘2JZ’, the Supra was available as naturally aspirated or twin-turbo, with Reddick’s example being the latter.

While the Supra has soared in popularity thanks to its appearance in the first ‘The Fast and the Furious’ film back in 2001, the car owned by Reddick appears to be far more understated than the movie car.

Riding on Enkei wheels with uprated brakes behind them, it’s unclear what additional modifications – if any – have been made to the Supra, though finding an example which has been left in as close to original condition as this is rare.

Reddick still has a way to go to reach the car collection status of team owner Michael Jordan, with the six-time NBA Championship winner owning classics including slant-nose Porsche 930 Turbos and C4 Chevrolet Corvettes.