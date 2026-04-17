In a world where we’re being told to “respect all builds” and be accepting of all corners of automotive culture, it comes as a shock to hear the organisers of a car show flat-out banning certain vehicles from attending.

On social media, Supercar Saturday – a US car show held in Omaha, Nebraska – announced its first meeting of 2026 will see a number of Nissan and related Infiniti models banned from attending, after previous incidents involving owners from the community.

“After careful discussion as a group, we have made the difficult decision to officially prohibit all VQ-platform vehicles from attending Supercar Saturday,” the post reads.

“For clarification, this includes: [Nissan] 350Z, 370Z, [Infiniti] G25, G35, G37, Q40, Q50, and Q60.”

“This was not an easy decision. However, due to the number of complaints and incidents that have occurred at previous shows, we believe this step is necessary to help maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

The affordability of the aforementioned cars and their easy-to-access performance has seen them fall into the wrong hands, with posts online showing owners performing burnouts when leaving previous shows.

While the banned cars are referred to as ‘VQ-platform’ vehicles – due to being powered by the VQ series V6 engine from the factory – they actually ride on the FM platform.

It’s not known whether versions of these cars which don’t have the VQ engine will be accepted, however with police on hand to enforce the ban, it’s unlikely they’ll get close enough to try and justify their attendance.

Though it’s rare for a car show or meet to straight-up ban certain vehicles, this has happened before in the US.

In 2023, a Houston Cars and Coffee meeting announced Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Camaros and Dodge Chargers would be banned from its future events, having also cited the muscle car drivers leaving in an anti-social manner.

As with the Supercar Saturdays ban, the Cars and Coffee announcement had holes in it, such as not including a ban for the Dodge Challenger – the coupe which shares the same engine and underpinnings as the Charger – despite it being involved in more fatal accidents than almost every other car in the US.