It feels like we only got a new Nissan X-Trail a handful of years ago, but already the next-generation model has been previewed by the brand.

Revealed as a part of its annual business update conference, the upcoming X-Trail – badged as the Rogue in North America – will attempt to continue its role as Nissan’s most popular model, as the business continues on its path to financial recovery.

As one of the Nissan ‘Global Core’ models, there’s a lot riding on the X-Trail’s shoulders, however it’ll go on sale across all available markets as a hybrid e-Power model only, with no petrol-only powertrains available.

Unlike most hybrid systems – like that found in the similarly sized Toyota Corolla Cross – the e-Power powertrain doesn’t see the petrol engine drive the wheels with electric assistance.

Instead, the petrol engine acts as a generator to the small onboard battery, which supplies power to its single electric motor at the front axle. There is no physical connection between the petrol engine and wheels.

In the current X-Trail e-Power sold in Australia, the front electric motor produces 150kW and 330Nm, while the rear outputs 100kW and 195Nm, for a combined system output of 157kW.

The e-Power system reduces fuel consumption compared to a petrol-only setup, with all-wheel drive X-Trails powered by the standard 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine drinking a claimed 7.8L/100km, while the e-Power’s turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder uses 6.1L/100km under the same lab test conditions.

It’s a unique system compared to the more conventional hybrids deployed by the likes of Toyota on the RAV4, with the world’s best-selling car having its wheels driven by both its petrol engine and electric motors working in tandem.

However, while the RAV4 has already gone hybrid-only in Australia, only three of the nine X-Trail variants currently available are e-Powers, with the next-generation model representing a big change in thinking for the SUV.

It’s not yet known whether the platform under the new X-Trail will be a carry-over from the current model.

Visually the X-Trail will adopt many Ariya-esque design cues, with a new hexagonal-themed grille and lights, sharp side creasing and a black roof. Curiously, Nissan has yet to show off what its rear end looks like in full.

We may have to wait a while to see the X-Trail in local showrooms.

The North American Rogue launched in mid-2020 and was facelifted for its markets in 2023, though the Australian (and other regions) X-Trail was revealed in 2021, launched locally in 2022 and facelifted late last year.