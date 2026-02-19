Polestar is in need of momentum, and the brand best known for its ties to Volvo is moving closer to introducing a new generation of electric vehicles.

Currently limited to just three models globally – the Polestar 2 liftback, the 3 large SUV and the 4 medium SUV – the Porsche Taycan-rivalling Polestar 5 grand tourer is set to launch worldwide in the second half of this year, and will kick off a new round of EV unveilings.

Including the 5, Polestar plans to launch four new models by 2028, though this includes new variants as well as next-generation offerings.

The first cab off the rank will be a ‘new variant’ of the Polestar 4 in the fourth quarter of 2026, the brand’s current best-selling model, though the existing car features a controversial design which sees its rear window replaced by a camera.

According to Polestar the new-shape 4 will combine “the space of an estate [wagon] and the versatility of an SUV”, suggesting it’ll get a rear window after all, and potentially a more traditional, non-sloping back end design.

After this, a new-generation Polestar 2 is set to launch in early 2027, replacing the existing liftback (despite the brand calling it a sedan) which debuted back in 2020 as the Volvo spin-off’s first EV.

A teaser image of the new Polestar 2 shows it’ll sit lower to the ground than the current model, while also adopting the new generation LED headlight signature found across the model range.

Finally, 2028 will see Polestar launch the 7, its small SUV which will be built in Slovakia, under the same roof as some new Volvos – expected to lead to more technology sharing between the two Geely-owned brands.

“Following our best sales year ever, we are now launching the largest model offensive in our history, with four premium EVs coming to market within three years,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller.

“We are targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high. Combined with our continued retail sales network expansion and a growing customer base, we are setting the foundations for profitable growth and operational improvement.

”2025 was a year of continuous operational progress and delivery. With our attractive model line-up, strong shareholder support and partners with access to the latest technology, Polestar is set to become one of the winners of the automotive industry’s transformation.”