Toy Story revolutionised children’s films when it premiered in 1995, being the first movie to be made by Disney-Pixar and its new computer-animation technology, setting the bar for the studio’s subsequent releases.

Though its link to the automotive world has been tenuous at best – except for the odd appearance of the ‘Pizza Planet’ delivery ute – the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 is bringing the series and car culture closer together.

On June 19, Porsche is set to reveal three special edition 911 sports cars, each which have been inspired by the trio of protagonists from Toy Story: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

Produced by Porsche’s Sonderwunsch program – literally translated to “special wish” – the three 911s left the production line in Zuffenhausen as common-or-garden examples, but were highly customised by the bespoke vehicles division.

Porsche has only provided a single teaser image so far, with the trio of 911s under sheets. It appears two of them are based on wingless Carreras (likely the Woody and Jessie cars), while a third (tipped to be Buzz Lightyear-inspired) has the swanneck wing of a GT3/GT3 RS.

It’s not the first time Porsche has collaborated with Disney-Pixar, having created a one-off ‘Sally Carrera’ (from the film Cars) tribute 911 Carrera 4 GTS, which sold at auction in 2022 for US$3.6 million.