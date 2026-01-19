Caterham, famous for its ultra lightweight Lotus-based Seven sports car, is moving closer to revealing the production version of its ‘Project V’ prototype, after unveiling the latest iteration at last week’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

The Caterham Project V previews the brand’s first EV, and was initially due to break cover in production form by the end of 2025, but at the Tokyo Auto Salon only the most recent version of the prototype was revealed.

Now featuring slightly updated looks, the changes centred around a revised lower side profile and new tail lights, now consisting of two dual-light units, rather than a single oval on either side.

The biggest changes have occurred inside, where Caterham has backed away from the Project V’s original three-seat layout (in a 2+1 configuration) to a more traditional four-seat (2+2) configuration.

“By evolving towards a more orthodox packaging, it retains Caterham’s purity while also possessing the qualities to enjoy grand touring for a wider range of uses,” the carmaker said.

Powering the Caterham Project V is an electric motor made by Yamaha, packaged into an ‘e-axle’ which also includes the inverter and gearbox.

Supplied energy by a battery which uses Taiwan firm XING Mobility’s IMMERSIO Cell-to-Pack liquid-immersed cooling system, it’s claimed to “ensures high safety and reliability even under severe operating conditions”.

Caterham has previously claimed the Project V production vehicle would have a power output of 200kW, a 0-100km/h claim of less than 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h.

Its original concept was powered by a 55kWh lithium-ion battery, resulting in a claimed driving range figure of 400km.

These figures will make it a more affordable offering compared to the likes of the new Porsche 718 Cayman, which along with its Boxster twin are soon to go all electric.

Caterham also previously announced the Project V would have a target weight of 1190kg, while measuring 4255mm long, 1893mm wide and 1226mm tall – making it about 70kg lighter, 10mm shorter, 118mm wider and sitting 84mm lower than a Subaru BRZ.