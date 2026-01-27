A new patent application suggests Subaru is interested in keeping its future models engaging, with potential plans to install a fake manual transmission in hybrids or EVs.

First spotted by CarBuzz, a submission to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) shows Subaru has moved to patent a “jackrabbit start suppression device” for an undisclosed vehicle, described only as having “drive motor, an accelerator pedal, a simulated clutch pedal, and a simulated shift lever”.

While the jackrabbit start refers to fast acceleration from a stop – rather than bunny-hopping like a learner driver – the inclusion of the provisions for it to be fitted to something with a drive motor and simulated manual transmission parts is interesting to say the least.

It does not stipulate whether this would be for a hybrid or an EV, both of which use drive motors to power the wheels. We’ve seen Honda introduce fake gearing in the Prelude, but that is still an automatic transmission with only two pedals.

Back in 2023, Lexus rolled out a UX300e prototype in Japan which featured a system it called ‘Electrified Drive’, coupling a simulated tachometer with a H-pattern gear shifter and a clutch pedal.

This system even had the ability to ‘stall’ as if it were connected to an internal combustion engine, but never progressed past the prototype stage, with the recently updated Lexus RZ EV getting simulated gear changes replicating an automatic transmission, similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Interestingly, Subaru’s wording in its patent application suggests the simulated manual transmission would default to on every time the vehicle is started, rather than needing to be activated by the driver.

“The jackrabbit start suppression device includes at least one processor and at least one memory,” the patent application reads.

“The at least one processor sets a travel mode at next startup of the vehicle to an MT mode, regardless of whether last startup of the vehicle was stopped while the vehicle being in the MT mode, in which a gearshift operation and a clutch operation are enabled, or in an AT mode, in which the gearshift and clutch operations are disabled.

“The at least one processor prohibits startup of the vehicle when the driver performs a startup operation of the vehicle while a depression of the simulated clutch pedal is less than or equal to a prescribed value.”

Currently Subaru’s EV lineup – the Solterra, Trailseeker and Uncharted – are all rebadged Toyotas, while none of its hybrid models are offered with manual transmissions.

The brand has also been slowly phasing out manual transmissions across its petrol-powered car lineup for the best part of the last decade, with even the WRX offered with a CVT for the past 10 years.