Ford has officially revealed the new Mustang Dark Horse SC, its ‘affordable’ track weapon to sit between the already capable Dark Horse and the flagship Mustang GTD.

After being teased by Max Verstappen yesterday, Ford took covers off the hot pony car overnight, and provided more details about what changes it’s made to ensure it exceeds the capabilities of its siblings.

For starters, its bodywork is significantly changed compared to the standard Dark Horse, with a completely revised front bumper, grille, bonnet with motorsport-style latches, thick side skirts, dual sets of rectangular exhausts, and an aggressive three-post rear wing.

Standard-fit are a set of 20-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero R tyres, but opting for the Track Package brings carbon-fibre wheels made by Carbon Revolution, an Australian brand based in Geelong.

This optional Track Package also sees the Dark Horse SC score parts from the Mustang GTD, such as Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, while its different rear wing, forged suspension components, and lightweight magnesium strut tower brace were influenced by the racecar for the road.

In this guise, Ford claims the new rear wing can make more than 280kg of downforce at 290km/h, while with its bonnet vent tray removed, the aerodynamic aid makes 2.5 times more downforce than the bonnet on the standard Dark Horse.

Things have changed inside the cabin too, with the Dark Horse SC getting the flat-bottomed steering wheel from the Mustang GTD. The Track Package adds Recaro leather and Dinamica front seats, while removing the rear seats for a storage shelf.

Under the skin is where Ford has provided the biggest tweaks to the S650 Mustang platform, with the Dark Horse SC moving away from the 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 engine, instead adopting a 5.2-litre supercharged V8.

Ford is yet to announce output numbers, but in the previous-generation Mustang Shelby GT500, the 5.2-litre ‘Predator’ engine made 570kW and 847Nm, while in the Mustang GTD it produces 608kW and 900Nm.

For reference, the Mustang Dark Horse’s 5.0-litre V8 makes 373kW and 567Nm in the US, while Australian examples are neutered to 338kW and 538Nm.

There’s no option of a manual transmission for the Mustang Dark Horse SC, which like the GT500 has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, resulting in its traditional gear selector being replaced by a rotary dial.

All versions of the Dark Horse SC get the latest iteration of MagneRide dampers, receiving new spring rates to match the more aggressive car. Ford has also introduced an adjustable traction control system with five levels, so drivers can change it to best suit their needs.

Unfortunately, a Ford spokesperson has told Torquecafe there’s “no news to share on any plans to offer the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC in Australia”

The standard Dark Horse was only limited to 1000 examples, all of which sold out prior to its arrival, and despite it being a series line in the US.

The previous-generation Mustang Shelby GT500 was also never officially sold here, however Melbourne-based firm Mustang Motorsport offered conversion packages. Likewise, Herrod Performance offers Ford’s official supercharger kit for the Mustang GT and Dark Horse.