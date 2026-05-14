A pair of men have escaped serious injury – let alone death – after the classic Ford Falcon they were in was torn into four pieces following a multi-car crash in Sydney.

New South Wales Ambulance was called to the crash on Henry Lawson Drive in Padstow – approximately 30km south-west of the Sydney CBD – at around 12:45pm on Wednesday May 13.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 1971 XY Ford Falcon GT had been involved in a four-car crash, resulting in the Australian muscle car being ripped into four separate pieces.

Miraculously, neither its driver or passenger were seriously injured, with both men treated at the scene for minor injuries, and both later taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The same can’t be said for the Falcon, which appears to be destined for the scrapheap following the incident, or at least after the cause of the crash is investigated.

The resulting damage to the Ford has led to speculation about whether it had been restored and if the process had been done poorly, given how it split apart with relative ease.