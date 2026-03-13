Tesla has expanded its Australian model lineup to three EVs, now launching the new Model Y L as its only three-row SUV currently on sale.

First launched in China, the Tesla Model Y L effectively replaces the long off-sale Model X as the electric car of choice for families interested in the US brand, offering six seats across a 2+2+2 configuration.

Unlike seven-seat versions of the Model Y available overseas such as in the US, Tesla hasn’t just shoehorned the extra row of seating into the back of the existing SUV, with the Model Y L riding on a 150mm longer wheelbase, while its body is 177mm longer and 44mm taller.

Priced from $74,900 before on-road costs, the Tesla Model Y L is solely available in Premium Long Range AWD guise, at a $6000 premium over the equivalent five-seat Model Y.

However, it offers a higher level of standard equipment than its shorter sibling, debuting Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for Tesla in Australia – with the Model Y L capable of supplying 3.3kW of power – while there are also variable dampers.

It stands out from its sibling not only through its different body shape but also a revised set of 19-inch ‘Machina 2.0’ wheels in a staggered fitment, and a rear lip spoiler similar to that of the Model Y Performance.

In the cabin there’s revised seats, with both the first and second rows getting heating and ventilation, while the third row scores heating only. Passengers in the middle row are treated to powered armrests.

Importantly for families, all four seats across the second and third rows feature ISOFIX latches and top-tether points, allowing child seats in all bar the front row.

With all rows of seats up, there’s 420 litres of claimed storage space, increasing to 1076 litres with the third row down, and 2539 litres when the second row is also folded. That compares to the Model Y’s 938 litre capacity with all seats up and 2022 litres when folded.

Powering the Tesla Model Y L is the same powertrain as the equivalent Model Y Long Range AWD, with dual electric motors producing 378kW and 590Nm delivering up to 681km of claimed driving range, with a DC charge rate of up to 250kW.

First deliveries of the Tesla Model Y L to Australian customers are expected to take place between April and June 2026.