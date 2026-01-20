2025 saw a rise in sales for the Tesla Model Y, allowing it to remain the best-selling electric vehicle in Australia following a big update: and now it’s time for a slightly smaller one.

After the much-anticipated ‘Highland’ facelift last year, the Tesla Model Y has now undergone a minor interior change, centred around its infotainment touchscreen which has grown from 15.4 inches to a 16.0-inch display.

Already fitted to the Model Y Performance, the larger display represents a step up for the entry-level Model Y RWD and the Long Range AWD variants, while it’s also slightly larger than the 15-inch unit found in pre-update versions of the electric SUV.

The two more affordable Model Ys have also gained a black headliner, rather than the cheaper-looking light grey roof material previously fitted. Despite being a more premium product, the Performance sticks with the light grey colouring.

Tesla hasn’t changed the price of the Model Y despite the equipment tweaks for the two most popular variants, which continue to start from $58,900 plus on-roads for the RWD, and $68,900 before on-road costs for the Long Range AWD. The Performance is still $89,400 plus on-roads.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced it had moved to a five-year, unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty across its Australian EV lineup, surpassing its previous four-year, 80,000km coverage.

Last year, Tesla delivered 22,239 examples of the Model Y in Australia, making it the 10th most popular vehicle overall. It was also the second-highest selling for private buyers, with its 17,628 deliveries meaning almost 80 per cent of its sales were to “everyday” customers.