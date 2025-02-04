Jacky Ickx made a triumphant return to Mt Panorama last weekend, more than 40 years after he won the Bathurst 1000. But beyond all the autograph requests and photo opportunities, the Belgian racing legend had a bigger job – convince the world Genesis is a serious performance brand.

In 2024 Genesis, the luxury division of Hyundai, launched its Magma performance sub-brand and announced plans to join the World Endurance Championship with an LMDh prototype. But it has been a slow burn to get to this point and comes after years of the brand teasing sports cars via a range of stunning concept cars.

At Bathurst, Ickx was driving the latest concept car, the stunning X Gran Berlinetta but it is just the latest in a long line of sports car teases from Genesis, which first began back in 2018 with the equally stunning Essentia concept.

The X Gran Berlinetta was designed for a Gran Turismo World Series finals in 2023 and the virtual car was turned into the real-world, fully functioning concept Ickx drove at Bathurst. Importantly, while the digital car is (theoretically) powered by a twin-turbo V6 and hybrid systems, there was no mistaking the V8 rumble when Ickx hit the track.

Officially Genesis wasn’t revealing what powers the X Gran Berlinetta, but it’s likely using the 5.0-litre V8 that was used in earlier models, such as the G90 executive sedan.

The problem for Genesis is, as impressive as the X Gran Berlinetta was on the track at Bathurst, the GV60 Magma concept that joined it for the demonstration laps was underwhelming. Genesis has set the bar high with the striking concept coupe but the GV60 Magma (which is heavily based on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N) simply doesn’t have the same appeal.

Electric performance cars are an increasingly tough sell, with the market clearly preferring internal combustion, as we’ve previously written about as brands including Porsche make a sudden U-turn towards a return to petrol power.

Whether it was the Essentia, the X Speedium or the X Gran Berlinetta, Genesis has demonstrated it has the ability to design a stylish sports coupe, so it’s time to stop making concepts and build a production car.

A high-end sports car would not be a cheap exercise and would likely be a small selling model, but if Genesis wants Magma to be taken seriously it needs to commit to and invest in a true hero model.

Genesis is clearly serious about making a splash in the luxury space, as its investment in Magma, Genesis Magma Racing and, in Australia, new dealerships around the country, so if it wants to succeed it needs to be bold and turn the X Gran Berlinetta into a production car so Ickx isn’t the only person to drive it.