Toyota is looking to expand its North American EV lineup, teasing the unveiling of a new three-row SUV.

In a short video the rear of the electric SUV is shown, featuring a full-width brake light bar, while the roof has integrated rails and a shark-fin style antenna.

These features bear a striking resemblance to the ‘bZ Large SUV’ concept which was revealed in 2021, among more than a dozen then-upcoming Toyota EVs.

It has long been reported that Toyota would launch a three-row electric SUV in the US either this year or next, with the upcoming model originally due to be built in Indiana, alongside the Highlander (sold as the Kluger in Australia) and Grand Highlander.

However, continued demand for those models saw the three-row SUV’s production plans change to Kentucky, where it’ll be produced along with a smaller two-row electric SUV, the latter of which will be shared with Subaru.

The wrap-around design of the tail lights is almost identical to what we’ve previously seen on the bZ Large SUV concept, though the integrated roof rails are a point of difference.

It could also be a different car entirely, though the anticipated and similarly sized LandCruiser SE concept from 2023 was targeted for a European audience and isn’t likely to be sold in North America.

While Toyota currently exclusively produces its bZ family of global EVs in Japan – not counting those it only makes and sells in China – the brand recently reached a reduced tariff deal with the US, in exchange for selling some US-made models in its home market.

Most recently Toyota announced this would be the Camry, the Highlander and the Tundra, with no word on whether its upcoming three-row US-built EV will be another of its offerings.

Of course, the US automotive industry has also been experiencing significant change of late, after the Trump Administration not only repealed the federal tax credit for EVs, but also eliminated penalties for carmakers who exceeded emissions limits.

These factors have been feared as potential catalysts to slow down EV demand, leaving carmakers like Toyota in a lurch to launch products planned well before the regulatory changes.